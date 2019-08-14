close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

'Ramta jogi' takes me back to extravaganza of 'Taal': Anil Kapoor

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released on August 13, 1999. It also featured Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

&#039;Ramta jogi&#039; takes me back to extravaganza of &#039;Taal&#039;: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: As 'Taal' completed two decades of its release in Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor says the track "Ramta jogi" takes him back to the "unforgettable music and the extravaganza" of the movie.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released on August 13, 1999. It also featured Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Anil tweeted: "Even after all these years, 'Ramta jogi' takes me right back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza of 'Taal'! Subhash Ghai. AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna. 20 years of 'Taal'."

"Taal" was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the "official selection" at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and the 45th International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

Currently, Anil has two films on his platter -- "Pagalpanti" and "Malang".

 

Tags:
Anil KapoorRamta jogiTaalBollywood
Next
Story

Kylie Jenner twins in same outfits with daughter Stormi Webster

Must Watch

PT8M45S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, August 14th, 2019