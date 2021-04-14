Ramzan Mubarak! Amitabh Bachchan, Gauahar Khan extend wishes, talk about 'unity in diversity'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramadan 2021

After the citing of moon on Tuesday (April 13), the month of Ramadan, which is considered to be the holiest month by the Muslim community, commenced in India.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After the citing of moon on Tuesday (April 13), the month of Ramadan, which is considered to be the holiest month by the Muslim community, commenced in India.

Various actors and celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their followers Ramadan Mubarak.

However megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Gauahar Khan had a very special message to share.

This year various festivals and auspicious days like Ramadan, Gudi Padva, Baisakhi, Navratra and Ugadi were celebrated on April 13.

Amitabh Bachchan, talking about this coincidence tweeted, “T 3873 - What a Blessed Day. Gudi padva on April 13 2021 Baisakhi on April 13, 2021 First Navratra on April 13, 2021  Ugadi on April 13, 2021 Ramzan on April 13, 2021. _Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day._”

Actress Gauahar had a similar message to share. The ‘Tandav’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share the message of unity in diversity.

“Vaisakhi, Ramadan and Chaitra Navratri all on the same day. That’s the type of unity we need in humanity,” read Gauahar’s post.

Sara Ali Khan, Aly Goni and Hina Khan were some other celebrities who wished their fans Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it is believed that during this month Prophet Mohammad received his first Quranic  revelation or message of God from angel Gabriel or Jibreel in the cave of Hira where he was meditating.

