Ranbir had tears in his eyes: Neetu Kapoor on breaking the news of Rishi Kapoor's cancer to son

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is stationed in New York for almost a year now, has revealed that he will be back in India by September. In an interview, his wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up on how she dealt with her husband's diagnosis with cancer.

Talking about how she reacted to Rishi's cancer, Neetu told Times Now, "My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months."

Neetu also revealed how she broke the news to Ranbir Kapoor. "Ranbir came and I told him 'There's something I want to tell you.' I told him what happened, he had tears in his eyes. He was in denial for an hour or so. He composed himself and said 'Let's deal with it', " she said.

In the same interview, Rishi praised Neetu for sticking through thick and thin. He said, "She has been a rock of Gibraltar, really really supported me without her I wouldn't be not getting anywhere."

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in September last year and the actor flew to New York in the same month for treatment. The actor has been living in the Big Apple since then and was recently declared cancer-free by doctors.