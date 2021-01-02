Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pics from Ranthambore safari go viral!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s jungle safari pictures in Ranthambore took the internet by storm. The actors along with their families explored the Ranthambore forest on New Year.

The pictures have been shared by many fan accounts. In snaps shared by one of Deepika Padukone’s fan accounts, the actress along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh can be seen sitting in an open jeep.

Have a look:

Ranver Singh took to his official Instagram account to share a spectacular view of nature.

This is what Ranveer posted:

Meanwhile, the first group photo of the fabulous four has also surfaced online. In a pic posted by Deepika’s fan account, the actress is seen posing for a photo with Ranveer, Ranbir, Alia and some fans.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from the safari are also doing rounds on the internet. The duo can be seen sitting at the back of an open jeep, while Alia’s mother, actress Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt sat in front of them. Alia posted a video from ger verfied Instagram in which the actress is sitting on the jeep with wind in her hair and sun kissing her face.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Alia, her family and Ranbir along with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family have flown to Jaipur for the couple’s engagement. However, the rumours turned out to be untrue.