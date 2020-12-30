हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get engaged in Ranthambore? Here’s what we know

Speculations are rife that the lovebirds might get engaged in the presence of their families. However, the reports are yet not officially confirmed by the couple or their families.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to ring in the New Year with each other in Jaipur. The duo along with Ranbir’s mother and actor Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara were spotted outside the Jaipur airport on Tuesday (December 29). As per reports, the couple will not only celebrate New Year but is likely to get engaged too.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who also reached Jaipur on Tuesday, are staying at a five star hotel in Ranthambore along with the whole bunch. Ranveer’s selfie with Ranbir and Neetu had also gone viral yesterday. Alia and Deepika were missing from the pictures Neetu shared on her Instagram account.

From Alia’s family, her father-mother Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan with sister Shaheen Bhatt have also accompanied the actress in Jaipur.

Earlier, Ranbir had stunned the internet with his revelation that he and Alia had plans to get married this year which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, when asked about his wedding plans, the ‘Barfi’ actor said, “The deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Ranbir had also called his “girlfriend” Alia an “overachiever”. "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her,” the actor said.

