New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood superstar, recently drew the ire of social media users when, during a live YouTube event, he commented on his wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, saying she has 'phailoed' while looking at her baby bump.

The actor, who was in Chennai on Wednesday to promote his upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' with S.S. Rajamouli and Nagarjuna present, has had to apologise to the fans for his comments made a few days back. The actor who was interacting with the media at the event, when asked about the storm that his comments created on social media, said,"Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it. " The actor, who is married to Alia Bhatt, is expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Ranbir, who was last seen in the film 'Shamshera' where he acted alongside actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, is gearing up for his upcoming big budget fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' which will see him portray the character of Shiva. Ayan Mukerji, the acclaimed director of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,' wrote and directed the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. The film is slated for release on the 9th of September.