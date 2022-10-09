NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dance to the song 'Khalibali'-Watch

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in the movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordar' will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Ranveer Singh grooves to track 'Khalibali' with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal
  • The actor was last seen in the film 'Jayeshbhai Jordar'
  • He will be next seen in the film 'Cirkus'

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dance to the song 'Khalibali'-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and fun personalities in the film industry. The actor recently took to his social media account to share a video where he can be seen grooving to his 'Padmaavat' track 'Khalibali' with the basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.
 
The actor while sharing the post on his Instagram wrote,"Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared  (@ranveersingh)

Other celebrities such as Varun Dhawan and Vishal Dadlani reacted to Ranveer's post. 

Here is Varun Dhawan's comment who wrote, "The Shaq Attack".

Here is singer composer Vishal Dadlani's comment who wrote, "Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!".

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordar, has a number of films in hand. It includes titles such as 'Cirkus,' an action comedy directed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty; 'Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani,' a comedy drama directed by Karan Johar and starring him alongside Alia Bhatt; and 'Baiju Bawra,' among others. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk