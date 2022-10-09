Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dance to the song 'Khalibali'-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and fun personalities in the film industry. The actor recently took to his social media account to share a video where he can be seen grooving to his 'Padmaavat' track 'Khalibali' with the basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.



The actor while sharing the post on his Instagram wrote,"Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Other celebrities such as Varun Dhawan and Vishal Dadlani reacted to Ranveer's post.

Here is Varun Dhawan's comment who wrote, "The Shaq Attack".

Here is singer composer Vishal Dadlani's comment who wrote, "Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!".

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordar, has a number of films in hand. It includes titles such as 'Cirkus,' an action comedy directed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty; 'Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani,' a comedy drama directed by Karan Johar and starring him alongside Alia Bhatt; and 'Baiju Bawra,' among others.