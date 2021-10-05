Ranveer Singh flexes his muscles at gym with his diamonds on – See pics!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh who is all set for his debut on Television as a host for ‘The Big Picture’ show, has now shared some jaw-dropping pictures of his chiseled body.

In a series of pictures, Ranveer has taken over the issue of nepotism which has always been the talk-of-the-town.

Sharing his beefed-up body from his workout session, he wrote, “nobody handed me nothin’ brah

#grind #mondaymotivation..”

In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen flexing his muscles while working out in the gym. For the gym look, the ‘Ram-Leela’ actor can be seen in a white ganji with his tied up in a pony. To complete his look he wore diamonds in his ears with a locket to add more glam to his look.

On the workfront, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's1983 World Cup win.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan on his plate. Currently, the ‘Simmba’ actor is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.