हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh flexes his muscles at gym with his diamonds on – See pics!

Ranveer Singh who is all set for his debut on Television as a host for ‘The Big Picture’ show, has now shared some jaw-dropping pictures of his chiseled body.  

Ranveer Singh flexes his muscles at gym with his diamonds on – See pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh who is all set for his debut on Television as a host for ‘The Big Picture’ show, has now shared some jaw-dropping pictures of his chiseled body.  

In a series of pictures, Ranveer has taken over the issue of nepotism which has always been the talk-of-the-town. 

Sharing his beefed-up body from his workout session, he wrote, “nobody handed me nothin’ brah 
#grind #mondaymotivation..”

 

In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen flexing his muscles while working out in the gym. For the gym look, the ‘Ram-Leela’ actor can be seen in a white ganji with his tied up in a pony. To complete his look he wore diamonds in his ears with a locket to add more glam to his look. 

On the workfront, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's1983 World Cup win. 

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan on his plate. Currently, the ‘Simmba’ actor is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghBollywood Actornepotism debateflexes his musclestoned bodygym sessionThe Big Picture
Next
Story

Justin Bieber launches his own range of pre-rolled cannabis joints inspired by hit song Peaches

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: WhatsApp Group was created before the incident