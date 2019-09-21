Ranveer Singh shares a special picture featuring wifey Deepika Padukone

close

Ranveer Singh

All eyes were on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone when they walked the IIFA 2019 red carpet, dressed in slightly outlandish attires. They were trolled massively for their ensembles on social media but despite that, the awesome duo stole the show. 

New Delhi: All eyes were on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone when they walked the IIFA 2019 red carpet, dressed in slightly outlandish attires. They were trolled massively for their ensembles on social media but despite that, the awesome duo stole the show. 

On Saturday, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a picture from the IIFA awards. In the picture, both Ranveer and Deepika are captured striking a mushy pose.

Ranveer won the Best Actor in a leading role category while Deepika too won an award for Chennai Express.

 The star-studded night was attended by the who's who of Bollywood like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

On the work front, Ranveer is prepping for Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'. The actor will essay the role of the veteran cricketer while Romi Dev's role will be played by Deepika.

Apart from that, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role and the film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

