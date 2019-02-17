हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh thanks Will Smith for lauding 'Gully Boy'—Pics

Hollywood actor Will Smith lauded the film via his Instagram stories and appreciated Ranveer for his performance.

Ranveer Singh thanks Will Smith for lauding &#039;Gully Boy&#039;—Pics

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. The film got a flying start at the box office by minting Rs 18 crore on day one. 'Gully Boy' fever is running high and people are absolutely loving the film. The song 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and Ranveer has received immense appreciation for his rapping skills.

Hollywood actor Will Smith too lauded the film via his Instagram stories and appreciated Ranveer for his performance. In the video, Smith said, “Yo, Ranveer congrats man... I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that. I am loving it man congrats Go Get em!.”

In response to Smith's appreciation, Ranveer took to Instagram to share the same video and thanked his 'Bade Bhai' for the shoutout.

Check out screenshots from Ranveer's Instagram story:

The film tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer whereas Alia plays his love interest.

'Gully Boy' has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs. 

The film also stars  Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

Ranveer SinghGully BoyWill SmithAlia BhattZoya Akhtarapna time aayega
