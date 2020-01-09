Ranveer Singh to play a Gujarati in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shown in versatility in most of his movies which left the audiences in awe of his acting chops. He has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is one such gem.

In the movie, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man for the very first time. 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey will be seen playing the lead opposite him in the entertainer.

Talking about his look in the movie, Ranveer said, “As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines. Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge - to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before.”

The actor is headed for Gujarat and will be completing the next schedule of the movie. “It is an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. All details are being kept under wraps because crucial portions of the film are going to be shot in the state. Ranveer has a huge fan following in Gujarat and it is expected that massive crowd will fill up shooting locations. The production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and is being tight-lipped about the venues. The film is set in Gujarat, so this schedule is extremely vital. The team will keep a low profile while shooting in the state. Ranveer and Shalini are both heading to Gujarat today,” a source has been quoted as saying.

Ranveer also has Kabir Khan's '83 in his kitty. The film is based on the 1983 cricket World Cup when India lifted the cup and created history. He will be seen playing the legendary Kapil Dev on-screen while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Romi Dev, his wife in the movie.