हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look

Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: "Love".

Ranveer Singh&#039;s hilarious reaction to Alia Bhatt&#039;s Gangubai Kathiawadi look

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was unveiled on Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi."

Alia's "Gully Boy" co-star Ranveer Singh couldn't wait to comment. He wrote: "Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn."

The "Raazi" star shared another look, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi.

Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: "Love".

According to reports, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

 

Tags:
Gangubai KathiawadiAlia BhattRanveer SinghSanjay Leela Bhansali
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan: Ritu Nanda was the 'ideal in-law'

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Trust for Ram Mandir will be announced soon