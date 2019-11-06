close

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's reaction on getting a compliment from wife Deepika Padukone is unmissable—Watch

Ranveer Singh went Live on Instagram to interact with his fans, and his wife Deepika Padukone joined in. The actor had the best reaction when his wifey complimented him!

Ranveer Singh&#039;s reaction on getting a compliment from wife Deepika Padukone is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA often takes the internet by storm. Be it sharing awdorable memes, commenting on each other's posts with lots of love, posting pics with loved-up captions, 'DeepVeer' often set major couple goals.

But what happened recently isn't something that you see every day. The two actors have a busy schedule on the work front but in spite of that, take time out for each other.

So when Ranveer went Live on Instagram to interact with his fans, guess who joined? None other than, Deepika! She commented on the live feed by writing, “looking cute AND hot!”

To this, Ranveer had the sweetest reaction. He thanked his wife for taking time out to join his Insta Live and also exclaimed that he really must be looking good today since his wife complimented him.

A Fanclub of Deepika and Ranveer captured the live feed and post in on Twitter.

Check out the videos here:

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November last year in an intimate wedding ceremony. With their first wedding anniversary coming up, we wonder what are the couples' plans!

