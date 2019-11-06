Ranveer Singh's reaction on getting a compliment from wife Deepika Padukone is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA often takes the internet by storm. Be it sharing awdorable memes, commenting on each other's posts with lots of love, posting pics with loved-up captions, 'DeepVeer' often set major couple goals.

But what happened recently isn't something that you see every day. The two actors have a busy schedule on the work front but in spite of that, take time out for each other.

So when Ranveer went Live on Instagram to interact with his fans, guess who joined? None other than, Deepika! She commented on the live feed by writing, “looking cute AND hot!”

To this, Ranveer had the sweetest reaction. He thanked his wife for taking time out to join his Insta Live and also exclaimed that he really must be looking good today since his wife complimented him.

A Fanclub of Deepika and Ranveer captured the live feed and post in on Twitter.

Check out the videos here:

Deepika commented on Ranveer's insta live today ❤❤❤❤ #deepveer (tfs @ranveerkfanclub on instagram) Deepika: looking cute AND hot! Ranveer: Thanks baby, wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today pic.twitter.com/pqWtRgqHBp — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) November 5, 2019

Deepika commented on Ranveer's insta live today #deepveer (tfs @ranveerkfanclub on Instagram) Deepika: Ok Bye. Ranveer: Ok bye baby, wow baby's taken time out of her busy schedule to tune into my live, I'm honoured baby pic.twitter.com/c3OxpPD8Pd — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) November 5, 2019

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November last year in an intimate wedding ceremony. With their first wedding anniversary coming up, we wonder what are the couples' plans!