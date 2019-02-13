Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE detention

Washington: Rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has been released from US custody on bond.

Savage's lawyers on Tuesday issued a statement stating he has been granted a release by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reports theguardian.com.

"In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that Shéyaa was granted an expedited hearing. Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom," it read.

The "No heart" rapper also conveyed a special message to his fans through his team of lawyers.

"21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters - he says that while he was not present at the Grammy awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together."

Savage, who was nominated for this year Grammy Awards, was arrested by the ICE earlier this month for being illegally present in the country.

