Rapper Raja Kumari’s New Album ‘The Bridge’ Is A 'Pandemic Baby'

New Delhi: The music scene has changed globally on the map with many talents making their name for incredible work. Foraying into independent space is singer Raja Kumari’s latest album called 'The Bridge', which is releasing worldwide on April 28, 2023. It is a special one for the artist for more than one reason. Not only is the album her ode to goddess Saraswati, but it also came about at a time when the world was full of uncertainty.

Yes, talking about her album Raja Kumari shared on social media, that The Bridge is a pandemic baby. The theme of the album is the journey from ancient to future, west back to the east, establishing the message that music is the bridge between us and god. Here’s what Raja Kumari has to say, “This album is my humble offering on the altar of Saraswati. My pandemic baby. I made this project when I wasn’t sure if the world would ever hear it. In the stillness of it all, I finally heard myself. Releasing on April 28, it shows how music is the bridge between us and God. This is my first full-length album on my own label, it is fully independent! I’d like to say a special thanks to the incredible team that brought this album to life.”

As her first full-length independent album under her own label – Godmother records, Raja Kumari will bring to us nine songs. The songs are Born to Win, No Nazar, Babylon, Juice, Colors, Lovesick, La India, Gods, and Fearless.