Rapper TI

Rapper T.I. reveals he visits gynaecologist with daughter to 'check her hymen'; faces backlash on Twitter

Rapper T.I. is facing backlash on Twitter after his comments on a recent podcast interview. His statements have come as a shock to users across the globe.

Rapper T.I. reveals he visits gynaecologist with daughter to &#039;check her hymen&#039;; faces backlash on Twitter
File Image

New Delhi: American Rapper T.I. is facing backlash on Twitter after his comments on a recent podcast interview. According to Buzzfeed, TI talked about his parenting style in an interview with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on 'Ladies Like Us'. It was here that he was asked if he has had the 'sex talk' with his daughters.

In response to this, TI said that he hasn't only had the talk with his eldest daughter (who turned 18 this June), but also goes to the gynaecologist every year to get her hymen checked, reports Buzzfeed.

TI's statements have come as a shock to users across the globe and the rapper is facing immense backlash for the same.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Buzzfeed reports TI as saying, “Right after her birthday, we celebrate, then usually like the day after the party, she’s enjoying the gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Tomorrow. 9:30,’ ”

He then revealed that the doctor asks his daughter, Deyjah, to sign a waiver so that he can see the result of the examination.

As per the report, TI further added, “So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,”

“He’s like, ‘Well you know, sir, I have to, to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.’'

