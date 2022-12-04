topStoriesenglish
Rashami Desai's bold, killer look in sexy black leather dress elevate sass quotient, take a look

Rashami Desai has left her fans stunned with her latest photoshoot that shows her dislpaying her sensuous side. The actress is showcasing her hot curves in the tiny black leather outfit.

NEW DELHI: Popular television star Rashami Desai has shared some jaw-dropping photos on social media. The actress, who became a household name and generated lakhs of followers, following her stint in daily soap 'Uttaran' and 'Bigg Boss 13', has made the spotlight follow her. The posts will surely wow you as Rashami looks ravishing in each of them. 

The actress looks resplendent in a black mini leather plunging neckline dress. She had her hair tied neatly to a ponytail and donned smokey eyes. The actress oozed oomph in the sultry sensational black dress. Take a look at her photos below: 

Rashami Desai loves flaunting her curves on social media. Her bold and sultry photos often raise the hotness quotient on the internet. She has recently received flak for her body weight and has been accused of not taking fitness seriously. However, the actress doesn't pay attention to the trolls and loves showing her bold side on social media. 

Rashami Desai has come a long way in her career and has impressed everyone with her acting chops.

Speaking of her social media, the actress has earned a huge fan following to date. With over 5 million followers on her account, the actress is currently one of the leading when it comes to social media influencers.

