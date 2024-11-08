Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Juggles Double Shifts For Pushpa 2 And Sikandar Amid Packed Schedule

Rashmika Mandanna is working double shifts, balancing the final leg of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and her ongoing shoot for 'Sikandar', showcasing her dedication to both projects.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna Juggles Double Shifts For Pushpa 2 And Sikandar Amid Packed Schedule (Image: @rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is currently navigating an intense work schedule as she balances her commitments for two high-profile projects—Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sikandar. The actress, who is reprising her beloved role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa, has been working double shifts to meet the demands of both shoots.

According to Pinkvilla report, "Rashmika has been working tirelessly on set, shooting double shifts for the past few days to meet the demands of her packed schedule. She has been juggling between the final leg of Pushpa 2: The Rule and her other commitments, including her ongoing shoot for Sikandar"

Rashmika’s dedication to portraying Srivalli with greater depth and intensity in Pushpa 2 is evident as she continues to impress with her work ethic. Her performance in the first film garnered widespread praise for its raw emotion and authenticity, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return in the sequel. With the sequel promising even more grandeur and drama, Rashmika’s portrayal of the strong yet vulnerable Srivalli is set to be a key highlight.

Despite the physical and mental toll of such a demanding schedule, Rashmika’s commitment to her craft remains unwavering. Her perseverance is a testament to her determination to deliver powerful performances across both projects, ensuring her place as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

