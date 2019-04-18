close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rasika dugal

Rasika Dugal enjoys process of working on improvised film

An improvised film is a format wherein the director has an idea of the story but all the scenes and dialogues are mounted on the set while shooting. 

Rasika Dugal enjoys process of working on improvised film

Mumbai: Rasika Dugal is having fun working on an improvised film with the working title "Fairy Folk". The actress says the whole experience is "so crazy and beautifully illogical".

An improvised film is a format wherein the director has an idea of the story but all the scenes and dialogues are mounted on the set while shooting. One cannot skip scenes in order to complete, but shoot each scene in one order. 

"This film is the most fun experience I have had in a while. There are a million ways that a scene can go and so many different paths it can take before achieving what it is meant to," Rasika said in a statement. 

"There was no written dialogue in this film. I think improvised dialogue is so crazy and beautifully illogical -- a quality which very few and extremely skilled writers are able to achieve with scripted lines. Also, it was a delight to play off actors who have an appetite for improvisation. I had to simply turn up on set and be open to having some fun," she added. 

The film, which also stars Rasika's husband Mukul Chadda, is said to be about a couple living in Mumbai whose life is overturned by a series of events.

 

Tags:
rasika dugalRasika Dugal moviesMukul ChaddaBollywood
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya spotted at airport—See pics

Must Watch

PT1M32S

5W1H: Mayawati accuses EC of favouring Yogi Adityanath