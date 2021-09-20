हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon reacts to shocking video of bakery workers resting feet on rusks before packaging them!

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently shared the viral of bakery workers stepping on toasts with their feet and expressed her disappointment with the situation.

Raveena Tandon reacts to shocking video of bakery workers resting feet on rusks before packaging them!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After a video that featured bakery workers performing unhygienic ads while packaging toasts went viral on social media and sparked outrage, actress Raveena Tandon also shared the video on her social media to express her anger over the situation.

On Sunday (September 20), the actress took to social media to share the queasy video which featured bakery workers resting their feet on trays of toasts on purpose. They were seen repeatedly stepping on the toasts with their feet. One worker even licked the toasts before packing them into the plastic packet, leaving netizens fuelled with anger and disgust. 

The 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' actress shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption, "Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever."

Check out her story:

Raveena

Take a look at the shocking video:

 

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the web series 'Aranyak' in which she played a cop. She and Akshay Khanna will feature in an upcoming web series 'Legacy' directed by Vijay Gutte. Tandon will also be seen in the multi-lingual film 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Sanjay Dutt and South star Yash.

