Rekha Steals The Limelight In Shimmering Golden Silk Attire & Gajra Look, Playfully 'Slaps' A Man After Posing For Selfie - VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: The legendary veteran actress Rekha can give any actress a run for her money - yes, even at the age of 68. She recently was seen at the Global Spa Awards 2023 where who's who of the Bollywood industry made their attendance count in stunning outfits. From ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and Raveena Tandon to Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar, Zareen Khan and Sonnalli Seygall among others were seen posing at the red carpet event held in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

OOPS! REKHA SLAPS A MAN

Being at her candid best, Rekha after greeting the paps posed with a man who wanted a selfie with the legend. After obliging him with the picture, Rekha playfully gave him a little slap on face which left everyone in splits including the actress and the fan who posed for the picture. Netizens also reacted to the incident as many paps posted the video on their social media pages.

WHAT REKHA WORE

The iconic diva wore a golden and white dupatta combination outfit with a dupatta wrapped around her much like a saree over a silver kurta-churidaar in silk. Do not miss her Gajra and golden biege wedges along with her favourite potli bag. In fact, ace designer and close friend Manish Malhotra also posed with her on the red carpet.

A few days back, Rekha made an appearance in the promotional video of a TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She hogged attention for her stunning magazine cover shoot for Vogue Arabia July/August 2023 issue in Manish Malhotra's outfits.