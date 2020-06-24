Relax, you are confused: Twitter to Shatrughan Sinha after his posts on India-China LAC row

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been at the received end of trolls after his tweet on India-China Line of border dispute didn't go down well with the netizens. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Shatrughan Sinha questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "why are there so many contradictions among our people on the situation on Indo-China" and added that India seems to be "confused & doesn't know what to believe".

He also named actor-politician Kamal Haasan in his tweet and said that "people seek answers from PM Modi" on the death of 20 Indian Army soldiers in the violent face-off with the Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last week.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Sir, why are there so many contradictions among our people on the situation on #IndoChina. It seems that the nation is confused & doesn't know what to believe. The renowned, actor, par excellence, political activist #MNM leader @ikamalhaasan has rightly — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 23, 2020

our bravehearts & the country, giving back a befitting reply. Hope, wish & pray you will tackle this manner swiftly, without any further delay. The nation stands united with you in these difficult times.Jai Hind!@PMOIndia@MoHFW_India@INCIndia@YashwantSinha@PawarSpeaks — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 23, 2020

Following the posts, the 74-year-old is now being brutally trolled for being 'confused' himself and he was also told that Indians have full faith in PM Modi and the Indian Army and he should avoid sharing such tweets.

"Don't worry, the people of Patna, who rejected you, have lots of faith in PM. You do your writing practice on Twitter and entertain public," a Twitter user posted. Another tweet read, "Relax, there are no contradictions among us! We are fully convinced of our Armed Forces & Modi-Govt!"

Don't worry , the people of Patna who rejected you have lots of faith in PM. You do your writting practice on twitter and entertain public..... — @m¡t v (@kvamit) June 23, 2020

Relax!

There are no contradictions among us! We are fully convinced of our Armed Forces & Modi-Govt!

Only #ChineseAgentsInIndia are confused!

Only Neta-abhineta & Darbaris are scared of breaking of MoU between @RahulGandhi & #CPC ! — Meera Singh (@meeraremi11) June 23, 2020

!! This is not India of 1947, 1962 but India of 2020 India led by honest, dynamic, decisive Modi!! — daya shukl garge (@DayaShukl) June 23, 2020

Following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley, Corps commanders of Indian and Chinese armies held 11-hour long talks on Monday to resolve the tensions between the two countries.