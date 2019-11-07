Remo D'Souza claims cheating case against him is false

Mumbai: Filmmaker and National Award-winning choreographer Remo DSouza, who reportedly moved to Allahabad High Court for bail after a non-bailable warrant for cheating and extortion that was issued against him by a local court in 2016, says the case is false.

"There is a false case against me and my lawyer is taking necessary steps. Since it is in the legal process and my lawyer is handling it, I only can say this much -- the case is false," the filmmaker told IANS, about the case that was filed on September 23, 2016.

According to media reports, a man named Satendra Tyagi filed a complaint against Remo that the filmmaker made him invest Rs 5 crore in film production in 2014 and promised to return the money. However, that never happened.

Apparently, Tyagi claimed that he also received life-threatening calls from the mafia, with a demand of Rs 1 crore.