Rexi James

Rexi James on what it takes to be an Instagram Star

Becoming a social media star takes a lot of guts and determination. It isn't easy to put yourself out there and going viral doesn't just happen overnight. The most successful influencers have taken the time to build strong relationships with their followers by being their authentic selves. Rexi James has done just that. An aspiring journalist, TikTok Star, and differently-abled Instagram model hasn't let anything hold her back.

Raised in a military family, Rexi James was born in Portland, OR with a disability called Arthrogryposis Amyoplasia, which affects her joints, muscles, and tendons. "Growing up, I always hated my disability because it made simple tasks 10x harder than they should be," says Rexi. "Over time, I learned to overcome those challenges and let them motivate me to inspire others.

After pursuing a degree in Communications, Rexi James turned to social media, thinking it would be a great way to make some extra money. "Being a disabled woman who is also a social media influencer completely changed my life," explains Rexi. "When I realized people were truly interested in what I was doing and saying, I decided to turn it into a profession." Understanding that the disabled community is often overlooked in modelling Rexi was inspired to use her power for good.

"Everyone is beautiful, and that includes those of us with disabilities as well," states Rexi. "I know that is a big reason why my TikTok and Instagram started booming with followers. People are looking for representation." With this view of the world and tenacity, Rexi became the digital star she is today.

Still intent on pursuing her dream to become a journalist, Rexi continues to branch out in other areas she is passionate about. Rexi James explains, "The power of stories enthralls me. That is why I wanted to become a journalist." Through her unique content and talent, Rexi James is breaking boundaries one stereotype at a time.

