Sara Ali Khan

Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy row: NCB may question Sara Ali Khan soon, say sources

Rhea Chakraborty reportedly confessed before the NCB that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and other stars have consumed narcotics substance at Bollywood parties. 

Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy row: NCB may question Sara Ali Khan soon, say sources

New Delhi: Sources on Monday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to question actress Sara Ali Khan soon after Rhea Chakraborty took her name before the agency during interrogation. 

Rhea, who was arrested by the NCB last week in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that Sara, Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, have consumed narcotics substance at Bollywood parties. 

Meanwhile, as many as 15 B-Town stars are under NCB radar, and it has been learnt that they belong to the B-category of actors. 

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday by the NCB. Her brother Showik was taken into custody last week along with two of Sushant's close aides.

For the uninformed, Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip had earlier claimed that the actor dated Sara briefly before the release of their film 'Kedarnath'.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

 

Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy row
Drug nexus claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Rhea Chakraborty was used like a honeytrap, says an actress

