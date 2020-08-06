Rhea Chakraborty has been away from home for over a week, claims her building security guard

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, has been away from her Mumbai home for over a week now, the security guard of her building told Zee News. It is to be noted that no official confirmation on Rhea's whereabouts as of now. Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, has been accused of abetment to suicide in an FIR filed by his father KK Singh in Patna. Following which, she moved the Supreme Court to seek transfer of plea from Patna to Mumbai.

Rhea stays in a society named PrimRose. The security guard said that the actress has not been spotted for 8-10 days and added that a few police officers also came to look for her.

The Bihar Police had over the weekend claimed that its team is unable to "locate" Rhea, who has been named in the FIR by the Sushant's father KK Singh. However, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde maintained that she has been living in Mumbai.

"I would request everyone to stop speculating about the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty. She's a law-abiding citizen. The matter is sub judice," Satish Maneshinde said on Wednesday after she was summoned by the ED.

A few days ago, the ED had also registered a money laundering case against Rhea under the Personal Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, Rhea Chakbraborty's chartered accountant Ritesh Shah was questioning at its office in Mumbai.