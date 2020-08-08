Rhea Chakraborty shares a page from Sushant Singh Rajput's diary, says 'the only property of actor I possess'

New Delhi: In the 9-hour long interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), actress Rhea Chakraborty was asked a volley of questions on Friday. After her grilling session, the actress has released a diary, claiming it belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput. In the diary page shared, the late actor had made a 'grateful list' with names of Rhea and her family in it.

Rhea said: "The only property of Sushant I possess."

The diary which Rhea claims is Sushant's and is written by him mentions lillu which is Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Bebu is Rhea, Sir is her father Indrajeet, Ma'am is her mother and Fudge is Sushant's dog.

She was probed in the presence of father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik and manager Shruti Modi respectively. As per sources, Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is likely to be probed by the financial agency today. He was summoned to be in Mumbai for questioning a day back.

The ED will probe Rhea's father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty on Monday (August 10, 2020). Along with Rhea, her brother was also the director of two of Sushant's companies.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Rhea under Personal Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the financial probe agency reached the residence of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar and quizzed him a few days back.

Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and her CA Ritesh Shah were also probed in relation to the death of the actor. The ED came into action after the case was registered by the ED against Rhea and her family members. It was over Rs 15 crore amount which was allegedly spent by Rhea.

The sum was withdrawn from Sushant's account, reportedly. It was after Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.