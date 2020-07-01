Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first magazine cover as a couple!

New Delhi: They are probably one of Tinseltown's most adorable couples, but how much do we really know about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal? Besides a few details like they met on the sets of their film Fukrey and fell in love, the details about their love story are a well-kept secret as the couple always maintained a low profile barring a few instances. Now, in a gorgeous magazine shoot for Brides Today's June-July edition, the actors have talked about the story of how they went from best friends to life partners.

The couple were due to get married in April but the wedding was pushed owing to the ongoing global pandemic. In their first-ever joint cover shoot together, weeks before the country went into lockdown, the couple paint a gorgeous picture together.

Richa looks every bit as resplendent in her gorgeous lehengas, giving the world what a gorgeous bride she'd make and Ali looks his dapper best in his dulha attire. But all of it, what catches our eye is how happy they look, their eyes twinkling and hearts content.

For fans, the highlight from the cover issue is the journey and their complete love story.