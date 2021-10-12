हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha deletes Twitter after getting trolled for impending wedding to Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha has deleted her Twitter account and has called the social media platform 'toxic'.

Richa Chadha deletes Twitter after getting trolled for impending wedding to Ali Fazal
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha has decided to take a break from Twitter. On Tuesday (October 12), Richa shared that she’s deleting the application from her phone as she finds it ‘toxic’."Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye," Richa tweeted.

Richa’s tweet garnered different reactions from social media users. "This platform can take a toll on mental strength, not everyone can endure it. It's better to take a break and gather positive energy. Farewell Richa. Be blessed," a user commented.

One user suggested she mute or block the trollers instead of deleting the application. "Mam please do not delete this app. We are already running short of good people, expressive people who are not afraid to speak the truth and you‘re one of them. So please do not go... instead of leaving this platform, you can simply mute or block such people," a netizen wrote.

Richa’s tweet comes days after one of the social media users mocked her with a disgusting prediction about her to-be married life with actor Ali Fazal. "Tumhara talaaq kab ho raha hain batao. Kyu ki tumhari shadi Aamir Khan ki tarah zada din nahi tikne wali (When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan`s)," the user tweeted.

Richa was quick to give a befitting reply to the particular netizen. "Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here," Richa wrote in Hindi.

