Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha makes her Twitter account 'private'

Richa took to her verified Twitter account, @RichaChadha, on Saturday to reveal that she has turned it into "private" because she wants to spend less time on "mindless scrolling".

Richa Chadha makes her Twitter account &#039;private&#039;

Mumbai: Richa Chadha has changed the settings of her Twitter account to private. The actress has also offered her explanation behind this decision.

Richa took to her verified Twitter account, @RichaChadha, on Saturday to reveal that she has turned it into "private" because she wants to spend less time on "mindless scrolling".

"Am making my account private. It's not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time !"

The actress shared a screenshot from her mobile phone, which shows that her screentime is currently 4 hours and 14 minutes per day. Her weekly total is 29 hours and 40 minutes, out of which 19 hours and 49 minutes have been spent on social networking and 9 hours particularly on Twitter!

Several Bollywood celebrities have quit Twitter lately citing "negativity" as the reason. Richa's announcement to change to "private" at this point of time got mixed reaction from her followers.

One user commented: "The best mantra for happiness and prosperity is to delete all your social media accounts."

Another user urged: "But please don't quit Twitter."

 

