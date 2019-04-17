Richa Chadha supports promotion of handloom weavers

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has come out in support of a unique initiative for promoting handloom weavers of India. For this, she will feature in a coffee table book.

The book, helmed by designer Nidhi Jain, will feature work of handloom weavers from across India.

It will feature woman achievers from all walks of life including those from the social service, politics and entertainment sectors.

Richa said in a statement: "Different parts of India have unique weaving traditions. There is the beautiful hand-painted saris from the south of India and the amazing Banarasi weaves from the north. I am happy to be featured in this book because it is for a great cause.

"It is to reconnect and rekindle the enthusiasm of the youth in our heritage and its amazing traditions and artistry. Besides, which Indian woman doesn't look good in a sari?"

On the work front, Richa is busy shooting "Section 375" and "Panga".