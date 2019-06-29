close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor bonds with family in New York - Pics

Rishi Kapoor bonded with his son Ranbir and son-in-law Bharat Sahni over white wine in New York.

Rishi Kapoor bonds with family in New York - Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor bonded with his son Ranbir and son-in-law Bharat Sahni over white wine in New York.

Rishi's wife Neetu was gaga over the moment.

Sharing a photograph of the three "supermen", she wrote on Instagram: "Pure heart is very attractive and all three have that quality. They are individually strong, pure, with great wit! My supermen. #threescompany #familytime."

Rishi, who has been undergoing treatment here for several months, looks much fitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

"Thank you Bhagwanji for these moments," he tweeted in reaction to the picture posted by Neetu.

Tags:
Rishi KapoorRanbir Kapoorrishi kapoor neetu Kapoor
Next
Story

Motherhood is like practicing yoga: Konkona Sen Sharma

Must Watch

PT36M49S

How caste is marring mid-day meals in West Bengal? Watch special debate