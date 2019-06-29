Rishi Kapoor bonds with family in New York - Pics

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor bonded with his son Ranbir and son-in-law Bharat Sahni over white wine in New York.

Rishi's wife Neetu was gaga over the moment.

Sharing a photograph of the three "supermen", she wrote on Instagram: "Pure heart is very attractive and all three have that quality. They are individually strong, pure, with great wit! My supermen. #threescompany #familytime."

Rishi, who has been undergoing treatment here for several months, looks much fitter.

"Thank you Bhagwanji for these moments," he tweeted in reaction to the picture posted by Neetu.