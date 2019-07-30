close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor completes 10 months in New York

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi Kapoor over the past months, to keep him happy. 

Rishi Kapoor completes 10 months in New York

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor completed 10 months in the Big Apple on Tuesday. He is undergoing medical treatment in New York.

"Today, 30th July, is ten months here in New York," Rishi tweeted on Tuesday. 

The actor's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits. 

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi Kapoor over the past months, to keep him happy. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now 'cancer-free'.

 

Tags:
Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor cancerCancerNeetu KapoorNew YorkNew York City
Next
Story

How motherhood changed Lara Dutta's life

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Breaking News: Triple Talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha