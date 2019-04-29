close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor explores vote possibility during NY stay

The 66-year-old actor was last seen on silver screen in a cameo in "Manto", directorial venture of noted actor Nandita Das.

Rishi Kapoor explores vote possibility during NY stay

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, undergoing medical treatment in the USA, on Sunday sought help from the Indian Consulate in New York for casting vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Called the Indian Consulate's office here to enquire if there was any facility for people like us to vote (away from home)," Rishi tweeted.

But after finding out that there is no such facility for people living abroad temporarily, the actor urged citizens to "not forget to vote wherever and whenever you have to".

Last year, the "Mulk" actor had shared with his fans the information that he was flying to the USA for medical treatment.

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," Rishi tweeted in September 2018.

The 66-year-old actor was last seen on silver screen in a cameo in "Manto", directorial venture of noted actor Nandita Das.

 

Tags:
Rishi Kapoorvoting rightvoteRight to voteLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend Maheep Kapoor's starry birthday bash—Pics inside

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Know percentage of voting in fourth phase till yet