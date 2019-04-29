Rishi Kapoor explores vote possibility during NY stay

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, undergoing medical treatment in the USA, on Sunday sought help from the Indian Consulate in New York for casting vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Called the Indian Consulate's office here to enquire if there was any facility for people like us to vote (away from home)," Rishi tweeted.

But after finding out that there is no such facility for people living abroad temporarily, the actor urged citizens to "not forget to vote wherever and whenever you have to".

Last year, the "Mulk" actor had shared with his fans the information that he was flying to the USA for medical treatment.

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," Rishi tweeted in September 2018.

The 66-year-old actor was last seen on silver screen in a cameo in "Manto", directorial venture of noted actor Nandita Das.