Rishi Kapoor is cancer-free, says God has been kind

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has finally opened up on his illness. The actor, who first shared the news of him taking a brief time-out from work on social media is undergoing treatment in NYC for almost a year now.

The senior actor in an interview with Deccan Chronicle opened up on his battle with cancer. He said, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.”

He further added, “I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it’s all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all.”

A few days back, filmmaker Rahul Rawail took to his Facebook account and shared the news of Rishi Kapoor being cancer-free.

Soon wishes from fans started pouring in on social media platform where the senior actor has been active and documented his journey.

Actress wife Neetu Kapoor has been like a rock solid support to the actor as she is in NYC with him. Also, son Ranbir keeps visiting him and often their pictures break the internet.

Rishi Kapoor talked about his better half Neetu and told the publication, “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.”

He also mentioned his kids, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

Rishi thanked God for being kind to him. He said, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”

Here's wishing Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery.