Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor discuss movies with Raj Kumar Hirani in New York

New York: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani met actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York and discussed about movies.

Neetu on Saturday took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself along with Hirani and Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year.

"We both love and admire Raju, so we're super excited today! Spent so many hours discussing and talking movies. Exhilarating. Great director," she captioned it.

This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has paid a visit to Rishi. Several Bollywood stars, including Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met the veteran actor.