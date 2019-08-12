close

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish, Genelia donate Rs 25 lakh for Maharashtra flood relief

Fadnavis on Monday tweeted a photograph of the couple handing over the cheque to the minister.

Riteish, Genelia donate Rs 25 lakh for Maharashtra flood relief
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has thanked the actor couple of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for contributing Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods.

Fadnavis on Monday tweeted a photograph of the couple handing over the cheque to the minister.

"Thank you Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of Rs 25,00,000/- (Rs 25 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods," Fadnavis wrote. 

The gigantic Koyna Dam, with its reservoir, spread across 890sqkm and a capacity of 100 TMC, was filled up by a half or more than 50 TMC in only nine days this year.

A staggering 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

 

Tags:
Riteish DeshmukhGenelia D'SouzaMaharashtra flood relief
