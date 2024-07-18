Mumbai: The actress has shared a grand plan to bring the splendour of Kolkata's Durga Puja and the enthusiasm of Dussehra to Mumbai.

The actress said that the primary goal of this event is to showcase diverse cultures through the event. For the same, she has joined forces with the Mumbai Bengali Cultural Association (MBCA).

Speaking about the event, the actress said: “Following the immense success of Durga Puja over the past two years, I collaborated with MBCA this year to expand its scope nationally. We are including Garba, Dhunuchi dance, and various other cultural programmes from across India.”

“It promises to be the highlight of the year, uniting communities under one roof and fostering a sense of home, akin to the largest national festival of the year”.

MBCA Durga Puja & India Festival 2024' will be held from October 8 to October 13, 2024, at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) in Mumbai.

Earlier, veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu organised the Durga Puja in the city for the last two years. Prominent guests, including Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, among others, have graced the event in previous years. Rituparna hopes for continued support this year.

Founder and Directors of MBCA, Sanjay Kolkatawala & Niladri Roy said: “We are excited to announce that our event is expanding to a larger theme and venue this year. This year, our theme is inspired by the phrase, ‘unity in diversity’ where we are dedicated to promoting Indian art, culture, and heritage on a grander scale.”

“This event will highlight the uniqueness of India through exhibition stalls, food courts, and cultural programs. The celebration will be open to everyone who wishes to attend and enjoy with their loved ones,” they added.