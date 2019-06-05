close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr announces new project dedicated to environment

However, the actor didn`t reveal more details about the project.

Robert Downey Jr announces new project dedicated to environment

Washington: Actor Robert Downey Jr. will soon launch an organization that uses advanced technologies to protect the environment. The actor announced this on Tuesday night at the Amazon`s Re: Mars conference in Las Vegas, where he was the keynote speaker."Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years," Variety quoted Downey Jr. as saying.

He also joked: "God I love experts. They`re like Wikipedia with character defects."The `Endgame` actor made the announcement after a more than 20-minute discussion on artificial intelligence on Tuesday evening. 

However, the actor didn`t reveal more details about the project.

According to Downey Jr., artificial intelligence is one of the most significant technological advancement, which he says provides some hope that something can be done to protect the environment. Admitting that he has contributed his part to save the climate and environment, the actor said, "I have this quiet sense of crisis. I`m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus."

The `Ironman` actor`s inclination to AI is evident from the artificial intelligence docu-series that he announced last year and has been producing it with his wife and producer Susan Downey. The series is focused on seeing the impact of AI on the lives of people. 

 

Tags:
Robert Downey JrHollywoodEnvironment
Next
Story

Are Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg collaborating?

Must Watch

PT5M31S

5W1H: Modi Govt to conduct mega Economic Survey, to include 7 crore small stall owners