Alia Bhatt’s Version Of Tum Kya Mile Is A Blockbuster

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt never fails to impress fans and steal hearts with her impeccable fashion statements and melodious voice. With the most-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to fire up the theatres on July 28, Alia is leaving no stone unturned to grab eyeballs. After the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser release, the makers unveiled the first romantic track titled Tum Kya Mile on July 28 and it is already a huge sensation among fans. Now, Alia has shared her version of the track. Alia, who is reportedly in Dubai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha, has dropped a video of herself mouthing the lines of the track.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen enjoying her time by the beach. She looks stunning in polka-dot swimwear. The actress wrote, “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge. #TumKyaMile”

Replying to her post, Neena Gupta wrote, “Lovely”, while Manish Malhotra dropped hearts on Alia Bhatt’s post.

You can watch Alia Bhatt’s version of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has all the elements of a typical Karan Johar film but on a bigger canvas. The film is all about love, family drama, wedding, song and dance, romance, heartbreak, and, of course, entertainment will definitely leave fans nostalgic.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. If we talk about the film, it is a must to watch the amazing OOTDs of Alia that turned out to be a showstopper.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ’s Work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again, Baiju Bawra. He will also be featured in Anurag Basu’s project. On the other hand, Alia after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will next be doing wonders in Heart of Stone, Jee le Zaraa, and Baiju Bawra. Apart from the leads, Dharmendra will be next seen in Apne 2 and Housefull 5. The actor will also be seen working with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.