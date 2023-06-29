topStoriesenglish2628662
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt’s Version Of Tum Kya Mile Is A Blockbuster

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s romantic track Tum Kya Mile has set the Internet on fire. The song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled earlier this week.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was released earlier this week.
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28.
  • The film also stars Ranveer Singh.

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt’s Version Of Tum Kya Mile Is A Blockbuster

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt never fails to impress fans and steal hearts with her impeccable fashion statements and melodious voice. With the most-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to fire up the theatres on July 28, Alia is leaving no stone unturned to grab eyeballs. After the highly anticipated  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser release, the makers unveiled the first romantic track titled Tum Kya Mile on July 28 and it is already a huge sensation among fans. Now, Alia has shared her version of the track. Alia, who is reportedly in Dubai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha, has dropped a video of herself mouthing the lines of the track. 

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen enjoying her time by the beach. She looks stunning in polka-dot swimwear. The actress wrote, “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge. #TumKyaMile”

Replying to her post, Neena Gupta wrote, “Lovely”, while Manish Malhotra dropped hearts on Alia Bhatt’s post.

You can watch Alia Bhatt’s version of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

 

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has all the elements of a typical Karan Johar film but on a bigger canvas. The film is all about love, family drama, wedding, song and dance, romance, heartbreak, and, of course, entertainment will definitely leave fans nostalgic. 

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. If we talk about the film, it is a must to watch the amazing OOTDs of Alia that turned out to be a showstopper.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ’s Work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again, Baiju Bawra. He will also be featured in Anurag Basu’s project. On the other hand, Alia after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will next be doing wonders in Heart of Stone, Jee le Zaraa, and Baiju Bawra. Apart from the leads, Dharmendra will be next seen in Apne 2 and Housefull 5. The actor will also be seen working with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad