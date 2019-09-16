close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rohit saraf

Rohit Saraf: Walking TIFF red carpet for 'The Sky Is Pink' was surreal

"The Sky Is Pink" will release on October 11.

Rohit Saraf: Walking TIFF red carpet for &#039;The Sky Is Pink&#039; was surreal

Mumbai: "The Sky Is Pink" actor Rohit Saraf feels overwhelmed with all the love being showered upon the film, adding that he is proud to be part of such an honest film.

"It's been phenomenal. The kind of love we've received for first, the trailer and then at the (Toronto) premiere, has been really overwhelming. It's times like these when you really feel inspired to want to push the boundaries," Rohit said.

Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

"This was the first time I walked the red carpet and it was surreal to see people screaming my name, waiting to take a photo with me. This experience was humbling and encouraging in equal measures. I've held this project so close my heart from the word go and I always believed that whoever watches it would have something that they'd resonate with. Now that I'm seeing people more than just accepting it, I'm so so proud that we've made an honest film," he added.

"The Sky Is Pink" will release on October 11.

 

Tags:
rohit saraftiffThe Sky is PinkZaira WasimPriyanka ChopraShonali BoseFarhan Akhtar
Next
Story

Lisa Ray shares 'free and unfiltered' photo

Must Watch

PT10M24S

5W1H: 16th September 2019