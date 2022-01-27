Rohit Shetty directs awareness video for Mumbai Police's special division 'Nirbhaya Squad'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has directed a special video for Nirbhaya Squad, a new division started by the Mumbai Police to check incidents of eve-teasing and harassment of women in the city. The two-minute video, voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was launched by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

The video highlights the function of Nirbhaya Squad, a dedicated squad consisting of women officials. The informative short shows women, who feel unsafe, dialling the helpline number '103' in times of crisis.

The short also uses the track of Shetty's blockbuster "Sooryavanshi", which was the latest film in his cop universe.

The video was shared widely by several Bollywood personalities, including Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, as well as actors Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor. "'Nirbhaya Squad' a great initiative by @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice for women's safety. In case of an emergency or to report any women related crimes, dial 103, a dedicated helpline number," Bachchan wrote.

The squad has been named after a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya", the fearless one, after she was gangraped in New Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012 and later succumbed to her injuries.

The squad members have been tasked with maintaining a strict vigil in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and malls to ensure safety and security of women.

Citizens, specially women, can complain to the police on its toll free number '103' about any incident of eve-teasing, molestation and other such offences.