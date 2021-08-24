हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik's 'Bheeg Jaunga' music video to release on Aug 28

Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's upcoming music video 'Bheeg Jaunga' is set to release on August 28.

Rubina Dilaik&#039;s &#039;Bheeg Jaunga&#039; music video to release on Aug 28
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's upcoming music video 'Bheeg Jaunga' is set to release on August 28.

Rubina took to her social media on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Along with the poster of 'Bheeg Jaunga', she wrote, "Here we ARE Bheeg Jaunga – Stebin Ben X Rubina Dilaik Releasing on 28th Aug At 11 am."

 

Rubina will be featured in the music video with singer Stebin Ben.

The TV actress was recently featured in three music videos – 'Marjaneya' sung by Neha Kakkar, 'Galat' and 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'.

'Bheeg Jaunga' is an Orange Studio presentation, the music video is directed by Team Sapphire, lyrics being penned by Mukku and music is composed by Avvy Sara.

Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Ardh'.

Tags:
Rubina DilaikBig Boss 14 winnerBheeg Jaunganew music videosinger Stebin Ben
