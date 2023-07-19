Rumoured Lovebirds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Scooter Ride, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: The latest rumoured couple of the tinsel villa, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been taking the internet by storm with their secret holiday pictures. The dup is currently holidaying together in Lisbon, Portugal and several pictures of them surfaced on the internet and gone insanely viral. The photos from their vacation speak a lot about their bond and indirectly confirming that the two are very much 'together'.

In the latest set of photos that have leaked from their Portugal vacation is Aditya and Ananya enjoying a scooter ride. While Aditya looks quite comfortable with the ride, Ananya seems to be catching up.

Recently, a paparazzo account shared a photo where the rumoured B-Town couple was spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other. In the photo, while Aditya was in a navy blue shirt, Ananya was donning a white and pink top, with her hair loosely tied at the back. Both can be seen facing towards each other and Ananya is flaunting her big hearty smile, while she is listening to Aditya. The picture is evident that both are having a good time together, over a glass of wine.



Ananya-Aditya's fans react to leaked vacation photos

While the video again became a topic of discussion, Aditya and Ananya fans weren't too happy with a breach of their privacy. A fan wrote, "Breaching someone’s privacy!! This is so wrong !! Unless they make an appearance, that gives public a permission to click, it’s wrong to click them in a moment."

Another fan wrote, "Why destroying their private moments by posting on ur page."

"Leave both Aditya & Ananya alone..they are professionals who are mature in life..they aren't sick like yall who cry for age and age gap..

At this point I don't care if people love them or not..I just wish that they atleast start respecting them.. If people love Sidnaz so much who had age gap of 14years why such hulahoo about Them," read another comment.

Few days back, they were also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

Rumours of their relationship first started when Karan Johar had asked Ananya about Aditya and her chatting in a corner at his party. The duo was seen twinning and arriving together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year.

On the work front, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Dream Girl 2' and web-series 'Call Me Bae'. Aditya's latest release is 'The Night Manager Part 2'. He also has Anurag Basu's 'Metro ... In Dino'.