Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor donate to UNICEF to fight coronavirus COVID-19, netizens ask why not PM-CARES Relief fund?

In India, according to the Health Ministry's last update, 1,251 people have been infected and 32 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor donate to UNICEF to fight coronavirus COVID-19, netizens ask why not PM-CARES Relief fund?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in the world, several celebrities have come forward and lent help in the form of monetary assistance to wage a war against the crisis. In India, according to the Health Ministry's last update, 1,251 people have been infected and 32 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and announced that she along with husband Saif Ali Khan will be donating UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), to bat against the deadly novel coronavirus affecting thousands of lives globally. 

Here's what she posted: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

While some hailed her step, others criticised the star couple for choosing UNICEF instead of PM-CARES Relief Fund. 

Here's what the trolls wrote: 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

World wide, this pandemic flu has claimed over 37,000 deaths reportedly. 

 

