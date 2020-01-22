Saif Ali Khan on his divorce with Amrita Singh and breaking it to children Sara, Ibrahim

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', recently spoke to Pinkvilla about his divorce with ex-wife Amrita Singh and how he broke the news to their children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 49-year-old actor said that it is the "worst thing" in the world and he "wishes things were different."

Saif married Amrita in 1991 when he was 21 and she was 33. The couple was married for 13 years. Both Sara and Ibrahim were very young when Saif and Amrita divorced in 2004.

"It's the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that. I mean one needs to understand that certain things can't be out. I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that 'I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes', but you feel bad but it is a strange thing," Saif said in the interview.

"Sometimes you can't really imagine. Parents is a strange thing, you can't really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. Everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also. I don't think any child should be deprived of a warm home," he added.

Sara, in her interviews, has also gone on record to say that she is happy with the way both her parents have lead their lives and took the right decision at the right time. Two homes are better than an unhappy one, she said during her maiden appearance on 'Koffee With Karan' with Saif.

Saif is now happily married to actress Kareena Kapoor and they are parents to a three-year-old son named Taimur. Sara and Ibrahim share a cordial relationship with Kareena and are often photographed at their home on festivals and parties.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in January release 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.