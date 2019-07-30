close

sacred games 2

Saif Ali Khan's lean mean look for 'Sacred Games 2'

With the second season of 'Sacred Games', Saif Ali Khan will be back as police officer Sartaj Singh, who is trapped in a race against time to save Mumbai from an attack. 

Saif Ali Khan&#039;s lean mean look for &#039;Sacred Games 2&#039;
Image courtesy: @SacredGames_TV

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan went through a physical transformation for the second season of "Sacred Games" to showcase the change in his story graph.

With the second season, Saif will be back as police officer Sartaj Singh, who is trapped in a race against time to save Mumbai from an attack. 

"Even though in the book, Sartaj Singh is a fit, well-dressed guy, when the series starts, he is in a bad place and is someone who doesn't really care about what he looks like. So it was fine for him to be a bit overweight," Saif said. "But now that the action is picking up, I thought we should bring him up to what he actually is like -- he is eating less and taking more drugs, which would naturally lead to a bit of weight loss and why he's looking leaner," he added.

Asked what he did to get in shape, the actor said: "The physical preparation involved going to the gym and eating right for the role. Playing a Sardar cop, you have to look the part."

The second season of "Sacred Games" will open on August 15. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, and Shobita Dhulipala among others.

