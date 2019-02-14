Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra express shock, anger over Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi: In a major terror attack, a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Lethpora area of Pulwama district's Awantipora on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 44 soldiers and injuring several others.

The attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama is considered as one of the worst militant attack in the last two decades.

In the meantime, Bollywood celebrities and several noted actors have tweeted their condolences and have strongly condemned the disastrous attack on India. Here's what they tweeted:

Salman Khan: My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their life as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia.

Arjun Kapoor: Saddened & Shocked to hear of the cowardly attack on our #CRPFJawans in #Pulwana my heart goes out to their families...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack.

Swara Bhasker: Shameful! Tragic & shocking. Jaish-e-Mohammed has brazenly & shamelessly claimed responsibility. These monsters have no soul, no humanity. Pure evil! Why does this terrorist group have safe haven in #Pakistan ? @ImranKhanPTI RIP our brave soldiers, strength to bereaved families.

Abhishek Bachchan: Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families.

Karan Johar: My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the Pulwama attacks and their families.

Ajay Devgn: Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack.

Vicky Kaushal: Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Anupam Kher: Deeply Saddened and so angry to know about the cowardly attack on @crpfindia convoy in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the members of the family who have today lost a SON, a BROTHER, a HUSBAND or a FATHER. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sanjay Dutt: Extremely sad to hear about the Pulwama incident. My prayers & heartfelt condolences to the martyred jawans & their families.

Athiya Shetty: At a complete loss for words. Totally heartbroken and devastated at the horrific incident that’s taken place.

Rakul Preet: Really disturbed by the attack on Indian CRPF jawans in pulwama ! So horrifying ! My heart goes out to families of all the martyrs! #thisneedstostop

Taapsee Pannu: These casualties are heart breaking and painful. I sincerely pray and wish I see an end to this hatred in my life time. Praying for the CRPF Jawans who suffered in Pulwama terror attack.

Aftaab Shivdasani: Such a horrible and cowardly attack on our armed forces.. Prayers and condolences to the families of the deceased and hope that the injured recover soon. Should teach these perpetrators a lesson. A lesson not to forget. #Pulwama #KashmirAttack

Mohanlal: Shocked and saddened by the #Pulwama attack. May god give strength to the grieving families

Madhur Bhandarkar: Saddened to here about the cowardly and heinous attack on #CRPF convoy in #Pulwama today. My deepest condolences to the families of our brave Jawans who were martyred. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Gul Panag: Gut wrenching images coming out of #Pulwama. We need to hunt down those responsible. And make sure there’s fitting retribution. My deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in this dastardly act.

Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility of the attack.