Salman Khan, Arpita, Aayush and Khan-daan celebrate Ahil’s 4th birthday at their farmhouse, see inside pics

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and his family celebrated Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil’s fourth birthday with a small family-only party at their farmhouse on Sunday night. Ahil turns four today and his doting maamu Salman made sure he had fun on his special day despite spending their days in isolation during the coronavirus lockdown. Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has shared glimpses from the party and we can’t thank him enough. One of the photos shows Ahil feeding a cake to Salman while another is a postcard-worthy frame of Arpita with her newborn daughter Ayat and sister Alvira.

“Happiest birthday, Ahil. Wish you love laughter and happiness always,” Atul captioned his post. Take a look at the inside pictures from Ahil’s 4th birthday.

Meanwhile, the doting father Aayush posted a heartfelt note for Ahil as he turned four and wrote, “It’s been 4 years since you’ve come into our lives and since then you’ve only made us smile and bring happiness into our lives. I haven’t taught you a lot but you taught me the meaning of selfless love. Thank you for making me a father. Happy Birthday my little Avenger.. too many more priceless hugs and fictional stories.”

Aww!

Arpita married Aayush in 2014 in Hyderabad. Ahil and Ayat are their two children.

Aayush was launched by Salman in the industry in 2018 with the film ‘Loveyatri’. His next film is ‘Kwatha’. Meanwhile, he was recently seen in the music video ‘Manjha’