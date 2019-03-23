हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan bonds with nephew Ahil, sister Arpita

Salman Khan's sister Arpita shared a heart-melting photograph of the superstar bonding with his nephew Ahil.

Salman Khan bonds with nephew Ahil, sister Arpita

Mumbai: Salman Khan's sister Arpita shared a heart-melting photograph of the superstar bonding with his nephew Ahil.

Arpita on Instagram posted a photograph, where Ahil can be seen clinging to the "Dabangg" star and his mother on each side.

"My life in one frame. My brother and my son. Thank you god for the choicest blessing," Arpita, who married actor Aayush Sharma in November 2014, captioned the image. 

The 53-year-old star keeps updating his fans about him and his love for Ahil. The "Tiger Zinda Hai" star had once shared a video of Ahil teasing him by offering him a morsel and then eating it himself. 

On the Bollywood front, Salman is prepping for the release of his upcoming film "Bharat", directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Tags:
Salman KhanAhil SharmaArpita Sharma
Next
Story

Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for 'soul sister' Smriti Irani is too cute for words

Must Watch

PT20M42S

NDA list Of Bihar Candidates Out; BJP, JDU to contest 17 seats each for Lok Sabha polls